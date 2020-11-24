Here’s where people can get free Thanksgiving meals near Myrtle Beach this year

While Thanksgiving will look radically different for most this year, many organizations in the Grand Strand are still working to provide Thanksgiving meals for their communities.

St. Mary’s Church in Georgetown will still cook and provide free Thanksgiving meals for the 35th year in a row, despite organizers going “back and forth” on whether or not to cancel the event as a safety measure, said Colin Peterson, spokesperson for the church’s Thanksgiving meals program.

“Our churches are open. We’re doing church safely and we figure we can do this safely as well,” Peterson said. “It’s worth the effort. these people are in need and we’re helping them.”

Peterson said he expects a crowd twice as big this year due to the increased need brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Whipple, program director at Project Lighthouse in Myrtle Beach, said that while businesses and restaurants that normally provide free food to the center for Thanksgiving have scaled down their options this year, but the community filled in the need.

He said that food donations have filled up an 8-ft table and that the youth center will still serve turkey.

Here are a few places to get free Thanksgiving meals this year:

Myrtle Beach - Community Kitchen

1411 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC

The Community Kitchen will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The dining room is closed for due to the pandemic, so all meals will be served to-go.

Myrtle Beach - Sonshine Recovery Ministries

309 8th Avenue North

Thanksgiving meals will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. There will also be clothing donations available to those in need.

Myrtle Beach - Project Lighthouse

305 C Hwy 15, Myrtle Beach, SC

Project Lighthouse will be serving meals Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. to those age 24 and under at their youth center.

Conway - Shepherd’s Table

1412 Gamecock Avenue #A, Conway, SC

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Tables will be set up with social distancing in mind and people’s temperature will be checked at the door. Meals will be offered to-go as well.

Georgetown - St. Mary’s Catholic Church

317 Broad Street, Georgetown, SC

St. Mary’s Church will offer to-go meals from 10 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day. The church will also provide limited delivery within city limits of Georgetown to those unable to pick up a meal.

Georgetown - Aunny’s Country Kitchen

926 Front Street, Georgetown, SC

Aunny’s will offer free meals from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving turkey, ham, dressing and other fixings.