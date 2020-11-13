King tides will be back in the Myrtle Beach area this weekend. Here’s the latest

A truck drives through flooding in Cherry Grove as a result of a king tide. jlee@thesunnews.com

King tides will be back in the Grand Strand this weekend, bringing ultra-high tides with the new moon.

The king tides start Friday and are expected to continue through Wednesday. The highest tides are expected Sunday and Monday, in time with Sunday’s new moon.

This set of king tides is the seventh of the year. The next set of king tides is expected mid-December, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control tide tables.

A storm surge from Hurricane Isaias combined with king tides damaged caused damage to the dunes in North Myrtle Beach and collapsed a section of the Sea Cabins Pier on Tuesday. August 4, 2020. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

The king tide, also known as the perigean spring tide, occurs when the earth, moon, and sun are aligned during a new or full moon while the moon is the closest it gets to the Earth in its orbit.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The unsually high tides can cause flooding especially when exacerbated by wind and rainfall.