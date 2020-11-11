Victim identified in fatal single-vehicle crash on Horry County highway

A 24-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on S.C. Highway 378 late Tuesday night.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Traevon McCutcheon, of Lake City, South Carolina.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 378 near Oakham Drive, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said. McCutcheon was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass and went off the road, overcorrected, went across the other side and hit a ditch.

McCutcheon was not wearing a seatbelt, Lee said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the wreck.

