North Myrtle Beach hotel suite was infested with bed bugs, family’s lawsuit alleges

A number of people from the same family have filed a lawsuit alleging that an Ocean Boulevard hotel in North Myrtle Beach was infested with bed bugs during their visit last year.

Several members of the Hoover family, including David and Benjamin Hoover booked a suite at the Club Wyndham hotel in December of 2019. During his stay Benjamin Hoover repeatedly bitten by bed bugs, according to the Friday lawsuit filing.

After his stay Benjamin, who lives in Alabama, went to the home of Victoria and David Hoover in North Carolina for the holidays. There, he had to go to the emergency room because of injuries from the bites.

David and Victoria claim that their home became infested with bed bugs after the visit and they had to replace their mattresses, linens and treat their home for the bugs. The lawsuit states that after the first treatment bed bugs returned which led to them having to replace their mattresses and treat their home again.

The hotel was careless in it’s maintenance of the hotel suite, the lawsuit said. Messages seeking comment by The Sun News was left with The Wyndham hotel.

The family is suing for an unknown amount of funds after spending money on medical bills, home treatments and replacing their mattresses and linens.