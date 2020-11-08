Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Man dies in vehicle wreck after fleeing Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies

A man fleeing deputies early Sunday morning has died from injuries sustained in a wreck, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

GCSO deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle with no tail lights around 2 a.m. on Ocean Highway in south Litchfield Beach. The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit ensued, cops say.

The man, who had outstanding warrants for domestic abuse, wrecked his vehicle shortly after crossing into Horry County. Police later announced that he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Neither the Horry County nor the Georgetown County coroner’s offices has released the name of the man who died.

There were no injuries to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel nor any damage to agency vehicles or equipment, police say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
