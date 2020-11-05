Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Horry County police searching for child who went missing at school bus stop

Horry County police are asking for help in their search for an abducted child.

Thursday afternoon police announced a search for Sady Hernandez, 12, who was last seen leaving a school bus stop near Andover Drive off Glenns Bay Road. The child got into a vehicle with an unknown individual operating a silver or gray truck, according to police.

Police say Hernandez is 5’3” with black hair and are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service