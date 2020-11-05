Local
Horry County police searching for child who went missing at school bus stop
Horry County police are asking for help in their search for an abducted child.
Thursday afternoon police announced a search for Sady Hernandez, 12, who was last seen leaving a school bus stop near Andover Drive off Glenns Bay Road. The child got into a vehicle with an unknown individual operating a silver or gray truck, according to police.
Police say Hernandez is 5’3” with black hair and are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.
