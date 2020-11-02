Suspected shoplifters pepper spray a Tanger Outlets store worker, police say

Three suspects assaulted an employee at a Tanger Outlet mall store while making off with nearly $1,500 worth of goods, according to police.

Horry County police responded Sunday afternoon to the mall’s Eddie Bauer store at 4620 Factory Stores Boulevard.. The employee told police she thought the trio was shoplifting and moved to the front door to confront them. As the three suspects started to run for the exit, she said “ Sir, excuse me. Sir,” according to police reports.

The suspects then sprayed the employee in the face with pepper spray while running into a champagne colored car and speeding off with $1,487 worth of merchandise from the store, police said.

Horry County EMS responded to treat the victim’s burns and gave her an eye wash.







The State Law Enforcement Division, SLED, is compiling a lineup of suspects for the victim to identify, according to police reports.

