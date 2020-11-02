Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Going out to vote? Be sure to grab a coat. Here’s Horry County’s weather forecast

Election Day across the Grand Strand will have a chilly start this year.

Myrtle Beach area voters can expect to encounter the “coolest weather we’ve seen this fall so far,” said Mark Willis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday. Voters lining up early in the day will face temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30’s and gusty winds. The day will warm up to be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60’s.

There is a possibility of frost further inland Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The cool temperatures will likely mean anyone heading to the polls in the morning will need their coats as long lines are anticipated at many polling places. Follow myrtlebeachonline.com on Tuesday for complete election coverage.

South Carolina polls close at 7 p.m.

Jenna Farhat
