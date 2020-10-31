One person dies, three others injured in vehicle wreck near Bucksville early Saturday

One person died in a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning near Bucksville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., a 1998 Ford Expedition traveling on U.S. Highway 701 near Old Bucksville Road ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting all four passengers from the vehicle, the SCHP reports. One person in the vehicle died and the other three were taken to the hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died in the wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.