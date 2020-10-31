Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

One person dies, three others injured in vehicle wreck near Bucksville early Saturday

One person died in a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning near Bucksville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., a 1998 Ford Expedition traveling on U.S. Highway 701 near Old Bucksville Road ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting all four passengers from the vehicle, the SCHP reports. One person in the vehicle died and the other three were taken to the hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died in the wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service