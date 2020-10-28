Here’s when you’ll no longer have to pay for public parking in Myrtle Beach

It’s a telltale sign of the end of Myrtle Beach’s busy tourist season: Public parking will be free of charge starting Nov. 1.

Public parking in the heart of the city will be free from the beginning of November until the end of February, though some private parking lots will still charge to park.

The metered parking in Myrtle Beach works on a three-tier system, with cost ranging from $1.50 to $2 per hour depending on the tier. Tiers are broken up by location and some tiers allow for all-day parking at a flat rate, which is indicated by a sticker on the meter.

People who don’t pay their parking meter during the required months risk a $30 fine, which could increase to $60 if it goes unpaid for 30 days.

Regardless of the time of year, vehicles displaying a valid handicapped, Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans or Medal of Honor license tag, or a valid and official handicapped hang tag are permitted to park for free.