North Myrtle Beach hotel infested with bed bugs, family says in lawsuit

A North Carolina family is alleging in a lawsuit that their hotel room at a North Myrtle Beach resort was packed with bed bugs.

Kenzie and Kassidy Elmore say that during their stay at the Avista Resort bed bugs bit them, leaving marks all over their body, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County court Monday. The filing names the Avista Resort as the defendant.

Messages seeking comment went sent to Avista Resort officials.

The lawsuit said the pair was staying at the South Carolina oceanfront hotel with a child. The youngster was bitten on her legs, arm, face and chest during their August visit.

Bed bugs are insects that feed on human blood, usually at night. Their bites can result in several health impacts, including skin rashes, psychological effects, and allergic symptoms.

The child’s injuries caused a “significant amount of pain and suffering,” the suit states. The family says the bed bugs were in the mattresses, bedding and carpet in the hotel.

Avista should have known about the infestation, did not try to treat the room before the Elmore’s stay and did not tell the family about the bugs, according to the suit.

The family contends the stay caused emotional distress and will require future psychiatric care.

The Elmore’s are asking for an unspecified amount of money in the lawsuit.

