Coronavirus live updates Oct. 24: Horry County sees 27 more cases, one more death

Officials confirmed 27 more coronavirus cases and one more death casued by the virus in Horry County Saturday, health officials announced.

The county has 11,323 confirmed cases and 201 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Horry County Council voted this week to let its mask mandate expire after Oct. 30. The change only affects unincorporated Horry County; municipalities within the county, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, still have requirements in place.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 24:

Georgetown County has seen 1,922 cases of the coronavirus since mid-March. The county has also recorded 39 deaths, according to DHEC.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

