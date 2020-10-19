Drunk driver going 110 mph before crashing into teen’s car on Horry County road: suit

A drunk driver was traveling at more than 110 mph with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal driving limit when he slammed into a local high school student, according to a lawsuit.

Jacob Welsh, a student at PALM Charter high school, filed a lawsuit in Horry County last week against John Louis Sangastiano, Wild Horse Saloon and Scores Sports Bar. The suit is over a Feb. 19 car wreck between Sangastiano and Welsh.

Sangastiano was charged with DUI causing great bodily injury in connection to the crash. His case remains active, according to court records.

In his lawsuit, Welsh alleged that Sangastiano drank at Wild Horse Saloon in Murrells Inlet and then went to Scores in Myrtle Beach, where again consumed alcohol.

Scores Sports Bar’s owner Chris Austin said Sangastiano came into the bar, was served and drink and promptly spilled it. Sangastiano then bought two drinks for customers and a bartender refused to serve him because of his intoxication level. He then left the bar.

A message seeking comment from Wild Horse Saloon officials was not returned in time for this report.

About 9:30 p.m., Welsh left a Chick-fil-A and was driving home, the lawsuit says. Sangastiano was driving between 110 mph and 120 mph near Luttie Road and S.C. 707 when he and Welsh collided, according to the suit. The teen suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.

Sangastiano’s blood alcohol content was .182, which is more than double the .08 legal driving limit, according to the suit.

The teen stated the bartenders should have noticed the driver’s intoxication and not allowed him to get behind the wheel. By allowing Sangastiano to leave, the bars put the public in danger, the filing said.

Welsh contends that both bars overserved Sangastiano and all three defendants contributed to the crash that caused his injuries. He asked for an unspecified amount of money in the lawsuit.

