Local
CCU football wears patch to honor fallen Myrtle Beach police officer
Coastal Carolina football honored a fallen police officer during its national television win earlier this week.
The Chanticleers wore a patch to honor Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher who was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call earlier this month. The football team wore the patch during its 30-27 win over Louisiana on Wednesday.
The patch is part of the CCU and Sun Belt Conference “Be The Change” program.
With Wednesday’s win, the Chanticleers moved to 4-0 this year. There’s no word on if the patch will continue in future games.
Comments