CCU football wears patch to honor fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

Coastal Carolina football honored a fallen police officer during its national television win earlier this week.

The Chanticleers wore a patch to honor Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher who was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call earlier this month. The football team wore the patch during its 30-27 win over Louisiana on Wednesday.

The patch is part of the CCU and Sun Belt Conference “Be The Change” program.

With Wednesday’s win, the Chanticleers moved to 4-0 this year. There’s no word on if the patch will continue in future games.

With the @SunBelt and our joint initiative to #BeTheChange, we will honor the memory of fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher with this sticker on our helmets tonight. #BEL1EVE | #BAM | #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/9l38LJI3eP — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) October 14, 2020

