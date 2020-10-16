Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
CCU football wears patch to honor fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

Coastal Carolina football honored a fallen police officer during its national television win earlier this week.

The Chanticleers wore a patch to honor Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher who was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call earlier this month. The football team wore the patch during its 30-27 win over Louisiana on Wednesday.

The patch is part of the CCU and Sun Belt Conference “Be The Change” program.

With Wednesday’s win, the Chanticleers moved to 4-0 this year. There’s no word on if the patch will continue in future games.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
