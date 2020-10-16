A new strip club could replace former Myrtle Beach business accused of being a ‘brothel’

A new club could take over the site of the shuttered Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club, a Myrtle Beach establishment that closed after being called a “brothel” by police and accused of facilitating prostitution.

Stilettos Only Gentleman’s Club could replace it after submitting an application for a Myrtle Beach business license last month, according to Tammy Baxter, a representative from the city’s business license division. The application is still under review.

Paul Scoggins, owner of Stilettos Only, has worked in the nightclub business since the 1960s. His son, Paul Scoggins Jr., joined him in the business in the 1990s and will work as the establishment’s manager, if the license is approved.

Both Scoggins said they look forward to opening and operating within the law.

“We run a pretty tight ship,” said Scoggins, who has run businesses in Columbia and Charlotte. “We try to operate within the regulations.”

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They’re planning to allow patrons to bring their own beer, wine and champagne, much like other similar clubs, including Derriere’s. Scoggins Jr. said the establishment will have quality security to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“We want our customers to feel safe, we want our employees to feel safe,” he said.

The father-son duo isn’t sure when the club, located at 804 Seaboard St., could open, saying it depends on when the license is approved. But they’re taking strides ahead of opening, including asking the city’s community appearance board for a sign and two awnings in October. The requests were approved, according to community appearance board secretary and plan expeditor Heidi Soos.