Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning

A 36-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Roberto Lopez was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass at approximately midnight Saturday, the coroner’s office reports. He suffered fatal injuries and died on scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has not yet released details of the incident.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Community

Holiday Closings for Columbus Day

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service