Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning

A 36-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Roberto Lopez was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass at approximately midnight Saturday, the coroner’s office reports. He suffered fatal injuries and died on scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has not yet released details of the incident.