One dead after boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway, Horry coroner confirms

A 27-year-old man died after a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of his next of kin, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The man was from Murrells Inlet.

First responders went to the waterway near Silver Creek and the Bucksport Marina around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The initial call was for an overturned boat.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

