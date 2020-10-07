Helicopter crashes on the beach at Waties Island, off the Little River coast

A small helicopter crashed on Waties Island off the coast of Little River around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The pilot was the lone passenger and was not injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey..

HCFR crews were dispatched by boat and vehicle to the scene.

Authorities planned to remove the aircraft from the beach prior to an investigation taking place.

Waties Island is an undeveloped barrier island that is under the jurisdiction of Coastal Carolina University and is used primarily as an educational research facility.

