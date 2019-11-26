Myrtle Beach city manager’s contract renewed with raise for another year 

City Manager John Pedersen will continue to serve Myrtle Beach for another year.

Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to renew Pedersen’s contract and provide him with a 3 percent salary hike. Pedersen, 65, who was hired Nov. 3, 2014, currently makes $193,627, with an $850 monthly car allowance, which is in lieu of a city-provided car.

“I’m extremely grateful to council for both the reappointment and for the salary increase,” Pedersen said. “I love this community and I love the people that work here, and I’m really looking forward to another year.”

In the city’s 2020 budget, employees are eligible for a merit raise of up to three percent, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

City leaders are tasked annually with reviewing Pedersen’s contract and deciding if they want to keep him in his current position based on his performance. Last year, council renewed his contract, which operates on a year-to-year basis, with a 5 percent pay raise.

Pedersen’s initial salary was $165,000 when he was hired, according to his contract.

Mayor Brenda Bethune said this year’s salary boost is in part due to Pedersen’s support in moving along plans to revitalize the downtown.

“He’s been very diligent in trying to support that plan,” Bethune said. “He has made it a focus for staff and we feel it is just as important that he stay involved with that and we’re very, very happy that he’s willing to serve another year.”