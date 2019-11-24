Study: #myrtlebeach is Instagram king in South Carolina, but where does it rank overall?

#myrtlebeach. Period.

When it comes to Instagram posts in South Carolina, Myrtle Beach has no competition.

According to a recent study by Verizon, Myrtle Beach is the most hashtagged city in South Carolina by far. It was used more than 2,294,000 times during a span in which the second- and third-place cities, Hilton Head (538,000+) and Folly Beach (340,000+), weren’t even close.

“Myrtle Beach has all the major attractions to make for an amazing getaway,” Verizon concluded from the study. “From celebrity-designed golf courses to numerous arcades and shopping options along the boardwalk, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Verizon’s study include an interactive map you can click on that shows the top three hashtagged cities in each state in the U.S.

“We searched high and low on Instagram to see which locations in each U.S. state have the highest number of hashtags,” Verizon said of the study. “Can you guess which spots in your home state are the most Insta-worthy? Go ahead and take a look!”

In neighboring North Carolina, #outerbanks (582,000+) was No. 1, with #blueridgeparkway (410,000+) and #biltmore (304,000+) rounding out the top three. In Georgia, #blueridgemountains (626,000+) was first, with #tybeeisland (310,000+) and #atlantabotanicalgardens (42,000+) placing.

Overall, #disneyland in California (24,093,00+) had the most. Others making their states’ respective top threes that had more hashtags than Myrtle Beach were: New York’s #centralpark (6,884,000+), #timessquare (3,982,000+) and #niagarafalls (2,709,000+); Florida’s #miamibeach (11,142,000+), #disneyworld (11,092,000+) and #universalstudios (5,332,000+); California’s #newportbeach (2,761,000+) and #yosemite (2,725,000+); Indiana’s #lakemichigan (2,340,000+); and Massachusetts’ #capecod (2,549,000+).

The #whitehouse had more than 1,440,000 hashtags.