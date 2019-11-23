No stress, no mess: 100-year-old Conway resident honored by city, others at birthday party

Rena Harris Anderson celebrated 100 years of life surrounded by loved ones and the Conway community members who turned out to honor her impact on their lives.

Anderson, born on November 19, 1919 in Johnston SC, is one of the few centenarians living in Conway. She moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania to Maryland and back to South Carolina.

Folks across the country, from Oregon to Maryland, came to the Conway Recreation Center to celebrate Anderson’s birthday. Ministers, old friends, young kids, members of the South Carolina Supreme Court, elected leaders and others attended the party Saturday.

During a moment for reflections people recalled Anderson’s unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, love for her family, and her secret to making it too 100: “I don’t put up with stress, I don’t put up with mess.”

A special celebration was held to honor Rena Harris Anderson who turned 100. Tyler Fleming tfleming@thesunnews.com

Anderson also enjoys either strawberry or vanilla ice cream every night and she attends the Greater St. James AME Church.

She had five children, including Willie James Anderson, who played Lenny on the TV Show Good Times. All but one of her children have passed away. She has dozens of grand kids and great-grand kids, many of whom attended the celebration.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy made a proclamation in honor of Anderson’s life by declaring this week “Rena Harris Anderson Week” in Conway. Horry County Council member Orton Bellamy congratulated Anderson on behalf the county.

Blain-Bellamy said Anderson’s daughter is like a second mother to her, making Anderson a second grandmother. The mayor said it is a wonderful thing to celebrate the life of someone who has done so much for others and she hopes the rest of Conway takes time to recognize Anderson.

Anderson was given the key to the City of Conway by the mayor.

“That key doesn’t open a single building, but it opens our heart to you. As long as you have that key you have all of us on your side,” Blain-Bellamy said.