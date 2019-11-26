‘It is pretty exciting’: Two locals to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Two Grand Strand natives have made their way to the Big Apple to make a special appearance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Shaun Brown and Josh Turner, both freshmen at Western Carolina University, will march in their school’s band in the famous annual parade Thursday morning.

“I’ve always watched the Macy’s parade,” said Brown, a 2019 graduate of North Myrtle Beach High School. “I never thought I’d get to do it and actually get to be on TV. It is pretty exciting — kinda something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Turner, a 2019 graduate of Carolina Forest High, will play sousaphone and Brown will march with symbols. The 540-person band, known as Pride of the Mountains, will walk a total of three miles, and when it’s time for their big television moment, they will perform “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

This year’s parade, broadcast on NBC, will feature performances from artists including Billy Porter, Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion and Chris Young, according to Macy’s. There will also be 30 large balloons, including Astronaut Snoopy, 34 floats, seven balloonicles, clowns, performance groups and 11 marching bands, according to Macy’s.

Western Carolina, located in Cullowhee, North Carolina, made its debut in 2014 in the parade.