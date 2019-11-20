Horry County Schools board member sues school district after falling on property

The Horry County Schools board is facing a lawsuit from one of its own members after she suffered injuries on district property.

Sherrie Todd, who was first elected to the board in 2014, filed the suit Aug. 22 alleging that she suffered a serious fracture — requiring three surgeries — to her left humerus, which is in the upper arm, after falling on the stairs leading up to a school board meeting in December 2017.

The stairs had no railing, and there was no other access to the door Todd was attempting to enter, according to the complaint, which is a violation of the South Carolina Building Codes.

Todd’s suit argues that the board knew or should have known of the safety hazard, noting that at least two other people were seriously injured using the same stairs, though the board denied both assertions in its response.

The board claims that any injuries Todd suffered were caused by “her own negligence, carelessness, gross negligence, recklessness, willfulness and wantonness,” arguing that she failed to look where she was walking and was wearing inappropriate shoes.

The Horry County Public Index shows that the two parties are currently engaged in an alternative dispute resolution, which is a form of negotiation in which the sides try to reach a deal prior to trial.

Todd did not immediately respond to a request for comment and school District Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier noted that HCS does not comment on pending litigation.

Todd serves as the District 2 representative, which includes parts of Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest.