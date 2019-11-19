Horry County decides fate of I-73 contract

Horry County is tired of being the only government on contract to fund Interstate 73.

County council voted unanimously to terminate a contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation that would eventually see I-73 built. Council member Al Allen was unable to make the meeting.

“If Horry County is the only entity to kick in money it’s not going to get done,” Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

Council member Harold Worley said it is time for the State of South Carolina to step in and help get the road completed. Worley supports I-73, but said no other government entity has came in to help the county.

Worley is confident, however, that the state legislature will file a bill tomorrow that will help get the ball rolling on state funding.

A tentative deal was reached in mediation to bring an end to the hospitality fee lawsuit. It included money to fund I-73, but Worley and the rest of council agreed it is a worse deal than what the county has previously offered the cities.

SCDOT and the county made an agreement last year after the county would use hospitality tax fee money to build the Horry County portion of the interstate. If completed, I-73 will be the first of interstate heading through rural Horry County into the Grand Strand.

Honoring the contract was delayed when a legal battle over the funding began earlier this year.

The lawsuit began in March when the City of Myrtle Beach sued Horry County over the collection of a 1.5 percent tax on hospitality services in the city. Currently, the money is in escrow due to a judge’s order that allowed Myrtle Beach to keep its portion of the fee until the lawsuit is over.

Horry County appealed the judge’s decision and the matter currently sits with the South Carolina Supreme Court that has yet to set a hearing date.

As a part of the pre-trial process, Myrtle Beach and Horry County underwent a mediation process lasting well over 20 hours. If the mediation deal is approved by a judge and the council, the matter will be settled without further battles in the court.

While the exact details of the mediation agreement are not public, Worley gave some insight into what the plan might be. It would see the county and city contributing to I-73’s construction, but also dictated that millions would be given to the city to cover legal fees.

Gardner said he is still hoping to have a decision on the mediation agreement this year.