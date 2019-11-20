Mad about this comedian? Here’s how you can catch his Myrtle Beach-area show

Tickets are now on sale for comedian Paul Reiser’s visit to the Myrtle Beach area next year.

Reiser will have a live show at the Carolina Opry at 7 p.m. June 28, 2020, according to the theater’s website. Ticket prices range from about $48 to $64, depending on which section of the theater seats are located.

Also an actor, television writer, author and musician, Reiser has been featured dozens of times in movies and shows including “My Two Dads,” “Mad About You,” and “Stranger Things.” He won an Emmy Award for his role in “Mad About You,” where he played the main character Paul Buchman.

To purchase tickets for the show, visit https://thecarolinaopry.com.

