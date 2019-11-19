Local

Update: Roads reopen after gas leak in downtown Conway

All roads have reopened in downtown Conway following a gas leak Tuesday morning, according to a release from the city.

Fire crews were called to Elm Street and Fourth Avenue after reports of a gas smell. The leak was due to construction in the area and has been fixed, but traffic is shut down between Elm Street and Laurel Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue, the release states.

Business on the block have been evacutated as hazmat crews are monitoring the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Hannah Strong
