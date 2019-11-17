Two new trampoline parks planning to set up shop in Myrtle Beach in 2020

A pair of trampoline parks are planning to open in Myrtle Beach in 2020.

Both Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach and Big Air Myrtle Beach have posted on Facebook pages their intentions to open for business on the Grand Strand next year, though no specific dates have been announced.

Flip N Fly plans to be constructed at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, which is Coastal Grand Mall’s property, according to its Facebook page. Big Air Myrtle Beach plans to set up shop in the shopping center east of The Market Common that houses Food Lion, across from the Myrtle Beach State Park off U.S. 17 Business, according to a Facebook comment from Robert Floyd of Big Air Myrtle Beach.

“Happy Weekend!! Please like and share our page — check back soon for promotions and giveaways. It’s going to be BIG!!” Big Air Myrtle Beach said in a Nov. 9 Facebook post.

Two days prior, Big Air Myrtle Beach posted that construction has begun. Attempts to get further information and comments were not immediately successful.

Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach told The Sun News via Facebook that it would prefer to comment only after a press release has been put out. The business, however, has posted some information on its Facebook page.

“COMING 2020! We are bringing the Fun, excitement & Energy to a whole new level for all ages!! 53,000 square ft of adrenaline packed action. . . . Share with all your friends and family and keep checking back for updates and progress!” Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach posted on Facebook on Oct. 26.

An email seeking information from Coastal Grand Mall Marketing Director Tori Dean went unanswered.

The impending arrival of both businesses will give Myrtle Beach three trampoline parks, with Rockin’ Jump having opened here in 2016.

Here’s a brief explanation of what each trampoline park offers, according to their websites and Facebook pages:

Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach

Flip N Fly Myrtle Beach will be the business’ second location as the first opened in Wilmington, North Carolina in 2018, according to the Port City Daily. The Myrtle Beach location is advertised to be bigger than the original site, which is 28,000 square feet, according to the Flip N Fly website.

The website advertises wall-to-wall trampolines using the safest shock spring technology system. Its Facebook page says the Myrtle Beach site will include trampolines, a ninja course, a sky rail coaster and more.

Big Air Myrtle Beach

Big Air Trampoline Park will expand to eight locations with the Myrtle Beach site opening. Other sites are in Spartanburg and Greenville in South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Hiram, Georgia, and Buena Park, Corona and Laguna Hills in California.

Big Air Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page advertises a ninja experience on “The Gauntlet,” a main court of trampolines, climbing walls, trampoline basketball, a dodgeball court, a flip into “The Pit” feature, a “Bullpen,” a wipe out in “The Orbit” setup, a “Battlebeam” and other attractions.

The site also advertises a “Lil’ Air” toddler court for the younger jumpers and “Cosmic Nights” every Friday and Saturday in which grownups can participate with music and vibrant lighting. The site says it will host birthday parties and other group events.