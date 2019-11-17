These Myrtle Beach stores are slashing prices as chain prepares to go online only

jbell@thesunnews.com

Dressbarn’s liquidation sales are in full effect, and the Myrtle Beach area stores are slashing prices.

Each of the Grand Strand’s locations — one at each of the Tanger Outlets and another at Coastal Grand Mall — had everything marked 30 percent to 60 percent off as of Saturday afternoon.

The store liquidations are part of the corporate plan to transition from brick-and-mortar stores to an online-only business. The Dress Barn, Inc., announced at the end of October that on Nov. 1 it would begin the final phase of its wind down of brick-and-mortar operations with store-closing sales at all its 544 locations.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for their commitment to our brand over the years and hope they take this opportunity to purchase their favorite styles at significant values. We are grateful to our store teams for their unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the same great shopping experience they’ve come to expect at our stores,” Steven Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of Dressbarn, said in a prepared statement.

Dressbarn said previously purchased gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored throughout the store-closing sales period, which it says will last until stores close no later than Dec. 26.

Store fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the stores are also on sale as Dressbarn makes the transition to an ecommerce business as a subsidiary of Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC.

“We believe the future of Dressbarn is bright and we are excited to grow and expand the online presence for the brand,” said Tai Lopez, co-owner of Retail Ecommerce Ventures.

“With our deep understanding and expertise in marketing and online brands, we are looking forward to taking this iconic brand to the next level,” said Alex Mehr, co-owner of Retail Ecommerce Ventures.

The Coastal Grand Mall store is located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, the Carolina Forest-area Tanger Outlets shop is at 4633 Factory Store Blvd, Ste B180 and the north-end Tanger Outlets spot is at 10823 Kings Road. All three are in Myrtle Beach.

Dressbarn — a women’s clothing store that opened more than 50 years ago — is also advertising discounts of 30 percent to 50 percent off all merchandise at dressbarn.com.