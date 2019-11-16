Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Murrells Inlet

A pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of U.S. 17 and S.C. 707 in Georgetown County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., a 2018 Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on U.S. 17 when it fatally struck the pedestrian — yet to be identified by the coroner’s office — who was illegally crossing the road in Murrells Inlet, Collins said. The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

