Neon signs, beer, props: Did you know these are made right here on the Grand Strand?

Looking for the handmade or homespun?

You don’t have to search too far to find locally crafted items. The Myrtle Beach area is home to manufacturers that make products from alcohol to haunted house props to neon signs right here on the Grand Strand.

Here are some businesses — old and new — that have created brands in the area:

New South Brewery in Myrtle Beach is a microbrewery that has homemade ales and lagers since 1998. Its taproom has been open for seven years and the brewery serves two flagship beers — the White Ale and Nut Brown Ale — in cans and on draft.

Neon Works on 17th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach produces neon signs for commercial use or even for a man cave. The company offers restoration services and creates retro signs, too.

Twelve 33 Distillery in Little River opened its first location in May, bringing flavored spirits — from a spicy vodka to straight bourbon whiskey — to its tasting room. The distillery offers tours and tastings and also hosts private events.

Little Spider Creations has manufactured props since 1991. Created by Marc Brawner, the company produces products — including sculptures, haunted house props and wood and metal infrastructure — at its 54,000-square-foot facility in Little River, according to its website.

Palmetto Harmony in downtown Conway was started by a mother whose daughter struggled with seizures. For nearly five years, the brand has sold hemp-derived cannabidiol products, including hemp oils, skin care, pet products, topicals and capsules.

Conway Glass was established in 1986 by the Streeter family as a stained glass studio. The business now has a glass blowing studio and sells mirrors, glass shower doors and offers glass-blowing classes and demonstrations.

Tara Grinna Swimwear manufactures swim suits at its Conway warehouse and the suits are sold online and at the company’s seven retail locations from Virginia to Florida.

Perfection Surfboards are made and sold at the Village Surf Shop in Garden City. The 50-year-old shop has sold surfboards since the 1980s.

Pawleys Island hammocks are sold at the Original Hammock Shop and have been sold for nearly 130 years. The original hammock, made from cotton rope, was crafted in 1889 by a South Carolina riverboat caption, according to its website.

If you have a business not listed in this story that manufactures products in Horry or Georgetown counties, email hstrong@thesunnews.com with information.