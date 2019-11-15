Local

Here’s what area to avoid following a water leak downtown Conway

A portion of a downtown Conway street will be closed and water will temporarily be turned off as crews work to repair a water leak Friday morning, according to a release from the city.

The water leak was reported beside Kingston Presbyterian Church and crews are working to find out the cause of the leak, the release states.

Water will be cut off for a “few hours” to some downtown businesses and Kingston Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue will be closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
