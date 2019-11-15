Here’s what area to avoid following a water leak downtown Conway

A portion of a downtown Conway street will be closed and water will temporarily be turned off as crews work to repair a water leak Friday morning, according to a release from the city.

The water leak was reported beside Kingston Presbyterian Church and crews are working to find out the cause of the leak, the release states.

Water will be cut off for a “few hours” to some downtown businesses and Kingston Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue will be closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

