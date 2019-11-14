Avoid the area: Conway-bound traffic is blocked on US 501 after 18-wheeler overturns

Two people were injured after an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking all Conway-bound traffic on U.S. 501 near S.C. 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County crews are working the scene after the crash, which was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol CAD. Two people suffered minor injuries in connection with the wreck, HCFR said, and they were transported to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. HCFR said traffic is being directed through Coastal Carolina University.

Conway Fire Department and SCHP are also on scene.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER