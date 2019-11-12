Airline to expand service as more Twin City folks want to visit Grand Strand

Folks want to travel from Minneapolis to the Grand Strand, and Sun Country Airline is going to meet that demand by expanding it’s offerings to the area, officials said.

The airline created a seasonal, non-stop flight to the Twin City area in 2018. Since then, demand for these flights has tripled, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Now Sun Country Airlines will have a direct flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport running twice a week from March 12 to Aug. 24, 2020.

“As Sun Country prepares to enter into its third year of operations, it represents the third time that our airline partner has expanded its operations at MYR,” Horry County Airport Director Scott Van Moppes said.

Sun Country is based in Minnesota and says it is an affordable airline with outstanding customer service. It also has flights to Savannah, San Francisco and New York.