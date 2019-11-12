Here’s how Myrtle Beach is making sure pets are kept safe

Myrtle Beach officials are taking action to ensure pets are safe and well-kept.

Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would modify its animal welfare laws to provide additional classifications of what animal mistreatment would consist of. Recently, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have taken steps to update their animal ordinance, while Myrtle Beach hasn’t.

Tethering and extreme weather conditions are not included in the current definition of mistreatment of animals in the city’s ordinance.

The ordinance would forbid animals from being left unattended or confined to a vehicle without the use of air conditioning or adequate ventilation when the temperature exceeds 70 degrees. Mistreatment of an animal would also include leaving an animal unattended or without protection in extreme heat, freezing temperatures, snow, hail, tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms or hurricanes.

The policy would also restrict dog owners from tethering their pet for more than two hours in any continuous 12-hour period and using a tether that’s less than 10 feet. Tethering restrictions also apply if a responsible person isn’t home, if an animal is sick or injured and using a restraining device that exceeds more than 10 percent of the animals body weight.

Using a chain or metal restraining device in which the metal is in dire contact with the animal’s skin and tethering an animal in a manner that could cause injury, strangulation and entanglement would also classify as mistreatment, according to the ordinance.

Additionally, any dog or cat that is impounded must be spayed or neutered within 30 days of impounding. Exceptions can be made to animals who can’t be fixed based on age or health reasons determined by a veterinarian, or the impounded animal is a service or working dog aiding a disabled person or assisting law enforcement.

City officials believe requiring impounded cats and dogs to be spayed and neutered will aid in controlling the pet population.

All impounded dogs and cats must also be micro-chipped, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance will require second reading approval.