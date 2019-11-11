’Hard freeze’ ahead, Myrtle Beach. Here’s when it’s going to get cold

Bitterly cold air, showers and freezing temperatures are ahead this week in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The area will likely see heavy rain Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon, followed by bitterly cold air that evening. Forecasters say the region will also experience a “hard freeze” overnight Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet to about 31 degrees Tuesday night and another cold night is expected Wednesday, with a low around 36 degrees, the NWS reports. Wind chills Wednesday morning are forecast in the upper teens.

This week’s highs in Myrtle Beach are around 65 on Tuesday, 46 on Wednesday, 57 on Thursday and 60 on Friday, according to the NWS.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Another chance of showers could roll into the area Thursday night and stick around into the weekend.