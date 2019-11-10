Familiar North Myrtle Beach restaurant getting ready to reopen with new location, owners

If you’re traveling on U.S. 17 near Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach a familiar sight might catch your attention.

Z’s Amazing Kitchen, formerly located farther north on the highway, is reopening in the old Hardee’s building at 70 U.S. 17 South. It formerly was at 1400 Old U.S. 17 North in the North Town Center.

“We are pleased to announce that Z’s Amazing Kitchen has been purchased and will re-open soon!” the new owners announced on Facebook on Oct. 7.

An attempt to reach the owners through Facebook was unsuccessful. However, they have been posting updates on social media, though no opening date has been announced.

“Check out the amaZing menu board that Allegra/Image 360 created for us. Another great day of progress at Z’s Kitchen,” a post accompanied by a photo said Sunday.

The new owners told customers via Facebook that the restaurant is dropping “Amazing” from the name because of “confusion with signage,” but assured that recipes used by the former owners — along with some new offerings — will be on the menu.

“We want the experience for our regular customers to be the same or better. We are very excited about this opportunity and want to make sure we maintain the high standard that was already present,” the restaurant commenting in an answer to a customer on Facebook.

Having first opened in 2015, Z’s advertises itself as a sit-down restaurant that serves up quality food faster than its competitors. It opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m., serving lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee, according to its Facebook page. It advertises a kid-friendly environment while offering take-out and catering as well.

Z’s advertises a menu that includes all-natural meats never treated with antibiotics and seafood from sustainable farms and fisheries. The restaurant also includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Z’s also uses many reusable and recyclable materials to reduce its carbon footprint, according to its Facebook page.