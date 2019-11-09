This furniture chain’s adding third location in Horry County. Here’s what we know so far

Horry County will be getting a third Badcock Home Furniture & More location.

The chain recently hung a banner that says “Coming soon” on the building at 2031 North Kings Highway, where a Golfsmith was before closing in 2016. A message seeking further information and an opening date was not immediately responded to by Badcock on Friday.

Badcock already has two other Horry County locations, with one at 1450 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach and the other at 2300 Church Street Unit 5 in Conway. There is another location at 1245 North Fraser Street in Georgetown.

Badcock offers furniture for the living room, dining room, bedroom and more. It also sells mattresses, appliances, electronics, decor and accents, seasonal items and more.

With a motto of “Badcock will treat you right,” the furniture store was founded more than 100 years ago by Henry Stanhope Badcock in Mulberry, Florida, where its headquarters are now, according to Badcock’s website.

The North Myrtle Beach location does not have a phone number listed on Badcock’s website as of yet.