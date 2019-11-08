Local

Myrtle Beach hibachi restaurant opening location on the south Strand. Here’s what we know

A Myrtle Beach-based hibachi restaurant is expanding business south and will soon open a third location.

Jimmyz Hibachi is coming to Pawleys Island. The hibachi restaurant has two locations in Myrtle Beach and has been in the area for 20 years, serving a variety of rice and noodle bowls, soups, hibachi salads and most recently adding poké bowls to its menu.

“It’s exciting for sure,” said Owner Jimmy Miller. “It’s going to be a real laid back feel in there. We care about what we serve ... and I think that’s what’s kept us in business over the years.”

The new location will open at 10378 Ocean Highway, formerly a KFC fast food restaurant.

It will have a poké bar, offer dine-in, take-out and delivery services, and customers may order online.

Jimmyz is now taking applications for employees at the Pawleys location. Applicants may apply online at https://jimmyzhibachi.com/.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  