Myrtle Beach hibachi restaurant opening location on the south Strand. Here’s what we know

A Myrtle Beach-based hibachi restaurant is expanding business south and will soon open a third location.

Jimmyz Hibachi is coming to Pawleys Island. The hibachi restaurant has two locations in Myrtle Beach and has been in the area for 20 years, serving a variety of rice and noodle bowls, soups, hibachi salads and most recently adding poké bowls to its menu.

“It’s exciting for sure,” said Owner Jimmy Miller. “It’s going to be a real laid back feel in there. We care about what we serve ... and I think that’s what’s kept us in business over the years.”

The new location will open at 10378 Ocean Highway, formerly a KFC fast food restaurant.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It will have a poké bar, offer dine-in, take-out and delivery services, and customers may order online.

Jimmyz is now taking applications for employees at the Pawleys location. Applicants may apply online at https://jimmyzhibachi.com/.