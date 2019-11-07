Hospitality lawsuit: How much has Myrtle Beach spent fighting Horry County?

The City of Myrtle Beach has spent $757,983.17 to date on hospitality fee litigation, according to Spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Myrtle Beach provided its attorney fees on Wednesday without a formal Freedom of Information Act request. Horry County was unable to produce how much money it has spent on hospitality fee litigation, or provide a rough estimate of expenses, without an open records request.

The cost of the litigation for the hospitality fee was called into question at Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting when Council Member Harold Worley took issue with “street talk” saying Horry County could be entering a deal to pay $6 million to Myrtle Beach in legal fees to bring an end to the dispute.

“They’re aiming to rape the taxpayers. It’s awful what’s going on behind closed doors. I won’t be a part of it,” he said Tuesday. “I represent the people, I don’t represent lawyers.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Worley was speaking about an unapproved, tentative agreement reached last week during a required mediation session. The agreement is still not in the public domain. The council member said he heard the deal was similar to an earlier offer made by Horry County to Myrtle Beach, one that didn’t require lawyers to be involved.

The lawsuit began on March 20 when Myrtle Beach sued Horry County over the collection of a 1.5 percent hospitality fee within municipal borders. Any changes to the collection of the fee as a result of the lawsuit could have a major impact on yearly budgets for Myrtle Beach and Horry County. Just a year ago, Horry County was expected to collect $40 million dollars in revenue from the tax on hospitality services.

The legal battle has required a lot of time and effort from the contracted law firms on both sides. Attorneys produced and filed dozens of court documents, attended hearings and executive sessions, sat through more than 20 hours of mitigation and started a S.C. Supreme Court Appeals process.

Horry County asked that a Freedom of Information Act request be filed for the information, which could take up to 30 days to get the information back.

When asked if a rough estimate for the expenses could be provided or if someone on the county’s staff was keeping track of expenses, County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said a formal FOIA must be filed to get the information.

“We think these matters, because they are in litigation, are best handled through the formal process of the SC Freedom of Information Act,” Moore wrote in an email.

In July, ahead of a two-day, 20-hour mediation session, The Sun News FOIA’d Horry County hospitality fee expenses and it took nearly a month for the request to be fulfilled. The request returned as a series of mostly redacted invoices totaling up to $158,288 spent in legal fees.

Even with a tentative deal met, the matter is not totally settled. Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner said each side’s lawyers are still working to put together an actionable plan of the deal.

If the plan is approved by both Myrtle Beach and Horry County Council’s, it must then be approved by a judge before it becomes public. If the plan is not accepted, an appeal filed by Horry County must be resolved before the main lawsuit can continue.