Temperature to plummet, giving the Grand Strand a taste of winter. Here’s what we know

Get ready for a rainy and cold start to the weekend, Myrtle Beach.

Forecasters are calling for showers to start overnight Thursday and last into the morning on Friday ahead of the temperature dropping into the high 30s.

Horry County will be under a freeze watch from 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Friday’s high temperature will be around 58 degrees, and will drop to around 37 Friday night in Myrtle Beach, the NWS reports.

It’s possible the area could experience thunderstorms Thursday night. The NWS says showers are likely before 7 a.m. Friday and then the day will gradually become sunny.

The weekend is forecast to be sunny, with mostly clear nights. Saturday’s high is predicted to be around 56 and a low around 41. On Sunday, the NWS says to expect a high of 62, with a low around 48 degrees.

