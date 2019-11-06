Traffic alert: One person injured in crash on US 17 in the Myrtle Beach area

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to U.S. 17 and Holmestown Road about 11:12 a.m after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree, authorities said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, HCFR reports.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently at the scene.

