Traffic alert: One person injured in crash on US 17 in the Myrtle Beach area
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched to U.S. 17 and Holmestown Road about 11:12 a.m after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree, authorities said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, HCFR reports.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently at the scene.
