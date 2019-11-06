Local
Tastiest around town: These restaurants wowed judges at the annual Myrtle Beach event
The judges have spoken their opinions on which restaurants are the tastiest in town.
Myrtle Beach’s Taste of the Town brought folks out to the Convention Center to grab bites from different area restaurants. The event is an annual fundraiser for St. Andrew Catholic School.
There were 34 entries for first place for the 2019 judges best entry, and Co Sushi took the place by a unanimous vote with its Curry Laska, according to Taste of the Town’s Facebook page. Mr. Fish Restaurant came in second place with its Romeo Sandwich and BBQ House took the third spot for its Smoked Pork Belly.
Here are other category winners for the 36th annual event:
Desserts:
- First place: Melt with its Brioche Chocolate Bread Pudding
- Second place: Carolina Quench with its Chocolate Premium Italian Ice
- Third place: Benjamin’s Bakery with its Apple Fritter Dossiant
Best small booth design:
- First place: Ledo Pizza
- Second place: Macro Mom Cafe
- Third place: Bimini’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Market
Best large booth design:
- First place: Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant
- Second place: Mr. Fish Restaurant
- Third place: 21main
Kid’s choice:
- Favorite entry: Ledo Pizza
- Favorite dessert: The Melting Pot
People’s choice:
- Favorite entry: 21main
- Favorite dessert: The Melting Pot
