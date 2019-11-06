Local

Tastiest around town: These restaurants wowed judges at the annual Myrtle Beach event

The judges have spoken their opinions on which restaurants are the tastiest in town.

Myrtle Beach’s Taste of the Town brought folks out to the Convention Center to grab bites from different area restaurants. The event is an annual fundraiser for St. Andrew Catholic School.

There were 34 entries for first place for the 2019 judges best entry, and Co Sushi took the place by a unanimous vote with its Curry Laska, according to Taste of the Town’s Facebook page. Mr. Fish Restaurant came in second place with its Romeo Sandwich and BBQ House took the third spot for its Smoked Pork Belly.

Here are other category winners for the 36th annual event:

Desserts:

  • First place: Melt with its Brioche Chocolate Bread Pudding
  • Second place: Carolina Quench with its Chocolate Premium Italian Ice
  • Third place: Benjamin’s Bakery with its Apple Fritter Dossiant

Best small booth design:

  • First place: Ledo Pizza
  • Second place: Macro Mom Cafe
  • Third place: Bimini’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Market

Best large booth design:

  • First place: Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant
  • Second place: Mr. Fish Restaurant
  • Third place: 21main

Kid’s choice:

  • Favorite entry: Ledo Pizza
  • Favorite dessert: The Melting Pot

People’s choice:

  • Favorite entry: 21main
  • Favorite dessert: The Melting Pot
Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  