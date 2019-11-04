North Myrtle Beach takes step toward annexation that could mean RV park expansion, condos

The annexation of nearly 12 acres of land in North Myrtle Beach could bring hundreds of condominiums and several changes to a luxury waterfront resort that sits just west of the Intracoastal Waterway.

North Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of a series of ordinances Monday night that would annex approximately 11.84 acres of land within city limits and amend Phase 1 of the Planned Development District (PDD) to allow for the expansion of the North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock Marina.

Upon annexation, the parcels, located off Old Crane Road in Little River, would be incorporated into the Bahama Island Resort PDD. The land is currently zoned PDD under Horry County’s jurisdiction.

“I have no problem with any of these agreements,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said. “The North Myrtle Beach RV Resort has done a wonderful job and it has been very, very successful, and obviously there is a need for growth, or they would not be purchasing this property and bringing it into the city.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The proposed design would offer a maximum 214 RV camper sites, and 22 pop-up campers, that would allow park models within the RV camp site along with recreational vehicles. The additional tract would include a clubhouse, splash pad and dog park.

However, if approved, site owners, Myrtle Beach Power Sports, would reserve the right to build 200 condominiums if it chooses not to move forward with providing the additional RV spots.

Since 2017, the North Myrtle Beach resort has operated 107 RV and 22 pop-up camper sites, 38 wet slips and on-site amenities, including boat storage using an existing dry dock storage building and infrastructure for boat storage and a ship store building.

Along with ordinances to annex the property and amend the zoning designation, another ordinance would require the owners to go before city leaders for approval if they choose to pursue the construction of the multi-family condos.

“As far as the 200 condominiums, building an RV resort is very expensive,” Hatley said. “I do not see anyone putting that kind of money into an RV resort anytime soon and tearing it all out to build 200 condominiums.”

Per the ordinance, if the owner pursued additional parking spots, there would be a $400 beach access fee per site. But if the owner elected to construct the condos, the city would negotiate a lower fee.

Additionally, the owners are prohibited from placing their current property and the proposed land into a conservation easement, according to the ordinance.

“I think it’s a good plan,” councilman Bob Cavanaugh said.

The ordinances are scheduled for second reading approval during the city’s Dec. 2 meeting.