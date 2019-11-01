Preacher claims he was denied free speech rights during Myrtle Beach bike week

A man trying to preach on Ocean Boulevard during Memorial Day Weekend bike festival says his free speech rights were denied when city officials forced him to move.

Brian Cranford filed a suit in federal court this week against Myrtle Beach, two named police officers and several unnamed officers.

Cranford said he tried to preach a Christian message that included handing out literature, carrying portable signs, talking to people one-on-one and using amplified open-air preaching, according to the suit.

He claims he has a “religious mandate” to go to public spaces in Myrtle Beach, according to the suit.

Cranford said he was sharing his message on city sidewalks on May 25, which was during the Atlantic Beach bike week festivities in Myrtle Beach along Ocean Boulevard.

While Cranford was in Plyler Park, an officer told him the city manager signed an executive order to shut down the park, the suit claims. To avoid arrest, Cranford left and walked the sidewalks. He was then told to turn off his amplifier.

About an hour after Cranford left the park, the suit claims, it was filled with people socializing, walking and running in the park.

“No one was forced to leave the park except Plaintiff and those in his group,” the suit reads.

Police officers told Cranford he could only be on the sidewalk if he kept moving, according to the suit. He said other people were allowed to congregate on the sidewalk.

While two of Cranford’s friends were walking the sidewalk, a person approached and asked one of them questions, according to the suit. When the other friend stopped to wait, an officer told him to keep moving. When the person said they were waiting for their friend, the officer arrested him.

The suit says other people could stop and talk and were not told to keep moving.

Cranford said he and his friend did not block the sidewalks or impede the flow of traffic. He also claims they did not touch or assault anyone during bike week.

The suit claims that Cranford was denied his First Amendment rights. The city’s actions “threatened, humiliated, and embarrassed” Cranford, the filing reads.

Cranford asks for an unspecified amount of damages. He also noted he has plans to gather and express religious, political and social speech in city public spaces until December 2023. The filing asks the judge for an order to prevent the city from stopping Cranford in his activities.

Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea said the city does not comment on pending litigation.