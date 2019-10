One person was transported by helicopter after a go-kart crash in the Conway area Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to Dongala Highway and Coastal Oaks Drive about 11:40 a.m. after the go-kart and SUV crash.

The driver of the go-kart was flown by helicopter and suffers serious injuries, HCFR reports. Tony Casey with HCFR said the SUV driver was not injured.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW