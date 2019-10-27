‘Major’ rap duo scheduled to perform show at House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach

A “Major” duo is coming to perform in North Myrtle Beach.

Memphis, Tennessee-based rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock — who teamed up for No. 1 hit single “Major” — are performing a show at the House of Blues starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 as part of their No Rules Tour.

Major reached No. 1 in the Billboard Bubbling Under 100 Hot Singles chart in 2018. Young Dolph’s “100 Shots” reached 10th on the same chart in 2016.

Young Dolph, whose first studio album came out in 2016, released his latest album in July, titled “Dum and Dummer” with Key Glock, which has made it as high as No. 8 on Billboard’s top album charts.

Other recently announced shows include the Eli Young Band (Dec. 21) and Highly Suspect (Feb. 1).

Tickets are available for purchase at houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach.

Here’s a list of upcoming original acts scheduled to perform at the Grand Strand’s House of Blues:

Nov. 2: Kevin Gates

Nov. 9: Boney James

Nov. 23: Chris Lane

Nov. 24: Chevelle

Nov. 27: Jeezy

Dec. 7: Incubus

Dec. 21: Eli Young Band

Dec. 31: Corey Smith

Jan. 17, 2019: Jonny Lang

Feb. 1: Highly Suspect

Feb. 21, 2019: Queensryche

Feb. 28: Young Dolph and Key Glock

March 6: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

March 21-22: Morgan Wallen with Jon Langston and Ashland Craft