Want to be on CBS reality show ‘The Amazing Race’? Auditions to be held in Myrtle Beach

Do you think you have what it takes to win “The Amazing Race”?

If so, you’ll have your chance to prove it here in Myrtle Beach.

The Emmy Award-winning CBS reality show is holding open auditions from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The open casting call event, hosted by local CBS affiliate WBTW along with “WBTW News 13 The Man Show” at the convention center, is the second of two in the Southeast as Foley, Alabama held the first Saturday.

“There will be plenty to do and see for everybody at The Man Show, so encourage your family and friends to attend. Admission is free!” WBTW says about the event on its website.

CBS advises that the local affiliate will be taping your audition and therefore all you need to bring is your ID.

“Applicants are not required to bring anything to the open call. Just a good attitude. Good Luck!” CBS’s website advises in its tips section.

You are not required to attend the event at the convention center, located at 2101 North Oak Street, to apply. CBS accepts applications through its casting page year round.

The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, has won multiple Emmy Awards. This season 11 teams will make their way around the world, where they’ll face mental and physical challenges. The completion of each challenge will lead to another, with the teams falling behind being periodically eliminated until a winner is crowned.

You can fill out a release form at the auditions or download one on WBTW’s website ahead of time and bring it to the event. WBTW advises anyone with questions to email rkite@wbtw.com.