Murrells Inlet popular hibachi spot to close and reopen with new name

The Murrells Inlet Miyabi Steakhouse location will close for more than a week for renovations before reopening with a new name, according to a release.

The restaurant, at 4201 U.S. Highway 17, will close from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, and then celebrate its grand opening Nov. 8 as Hachiya Kyoto Steakhouse.

During its grand opening celebration, Hachiya will offer “petite early bird” specials that includes a shrimp and teriyaki chicken combo, ribeye and teriyaki chicken combo and a ribeye and shrimp combo, all under $30, the release states.

Hachiya Kyoto Steakhouse was established in Charleston in 1979 and in Murrell’s Inlet in 1988, with both being named Kyoto Steakhouse, the release states. The restaurant later became Miyabi Steakhouse in 1998.

The restaurant is known for chefs cooking hibachi dished right in front of guests, sushi and sauces.