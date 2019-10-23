Local

A popular Myrtle Beach restaurant withheld employees’ pay, lawsuit claims

A Myrtle Beach restaurant named in a recently filed federal lawsuit is accused of withholding some tips from its employees.

Jon Reitenbach, on behalf of other employees, filed the lawsuit against Fire & Smoke gastropub, at 411 79th Ave. N., and its owners, Tyler and Leslie Rice. The suit alleges the restaurant illegally took a portion of the tips and put them in a restaurant-wide fund.

Restaurants can pay employees less than minimum wage, but they must meet or exceed the amount once tips are considered.

Reitenbach, who worked as a server from May 2016 to April 2019, was paid less than minimum wage, according to the lawsuit. He received tips, which the restaurant required a portion of be placed in a “tip pool.” That money was paid to employees who typically did not receive tips, like the dishwasher, the lawsuit states.

Fire & Smoke had a policy that required the plaintiff to give a portion of the tips he earned to Leslie Rice when she may have worked as a hostess, the suit states.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants owe plaintiffs the tips that were illegally taken from their wages.

Owners of Fire & Smoke did not responded to a message left by The Sun News for comment.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  