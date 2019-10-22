Carolina Pines RV Resort Grand Opening

Carolina Pines RV resort held it’s grand opening today at at 5800 Highway 90 in Conway. The opening showcased the many amenities the site has to offer to include about 450 camp sites and cottages, a waterpark, clubhouse, restaurants and a private beach club in North Myrtle Beach available by shuttle service. The site has been open since June 1 and expect to reach completion with 841 spaces in 2020.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
